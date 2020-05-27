Listen Live

Ancient Roman Mosaic Floor Uncovered in Italy

Stunning floor made millennia ago.

By Host Blogs, Lisa Morgan

In Italy, in a vineyard in Negrar di Valpolicella, just northwest of Verona, they have found the ruins of a Roman villa, so far uncovering just a small portion of an incredible mosaic floor.

They knew this villa was somewhere and, after many decades of failed attempts, they’ve found it! They will be working with the land owner and the municipality to figure out to preserve the site.

 

 

How does something like this get buried?

Myko Clelland, the Dapper Historian on Twitter, shared the photos and someone asked him “how something like this is allowed to be covered by dirt by any people of any age! How do important things get buried?” He explained, “In 1519 a letter was written to Pope Leo X to express dismay and appeal for help in saving some of these ancient ruins for future generations, for the most part, people didn’t really see them as something that needed preservation!”

 

What a gorgeous sight, that mosaic floor!

Images:  Comune di Negrar di Valpolicella/ Facebook

