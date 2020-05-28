Andrea Bocelli Revealed He Had COVID-19

The famous opera star announced on Facebook that he has donated blood to help find a cure after recovering from COVID-19 back in March.

Bocelli wrote in a post,

“The pandemic which has shaken the world has also affected — albeit mildly — me and certain members of my family.”

Bocelli says he had a fever and that was about it.

“Out of respect for those for whom contracting the virus has had more serious consequences, I decided it would be best not to share the news. I certainly didn’t want to unnecessarily alarm my fans and also wished to protect my family’s privacy.”

None of his family members were hospitalized and all have recovered.