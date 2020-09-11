Another Sign of the Pandemic: Chipped, Cracked Teeth

Stress believed to be related to the pandemic is leading to an increase in the number of people with cracked teeth because they are grinding them.

According to experts, before the pandemic about 30% of patients had issues due to teeth-grinding. “Stress, just in general, is a very big cause of tooth grinding or clenching,” reports experts.

Now, the percentage has risen to 60 to 70%, much of it caused by pandemic-related stress. Another possible cause is poor posture due to makeshift workspaces at home. This, too, can lead to teeth grinding.