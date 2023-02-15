Apparently, There Is A Biological Reason That People Are Obsessed With Crime Shows 

A scientist at Recreational Fear Lab and an expert in morbid curiosity, say there is a reason that people are fascinated by true crime content…

Watching true crime shows may help prepare you if you find yourself in a similar situation, according to the experts.

We’re very aware that there are bad people out there and one of them may harm us. By watching or reading about true crimes, our minds learn information about potentially dangerous people.

We feel like we’re more prepared for these kinds of situations. So if this dangerous situation were to occur, you feel a little more prepared and know what you should or shouldn’t do.

The new survey of 2,000 self-reported true crime fans found that 76% feel that consuming content about true crime helps them avoid similar situations happening to them.

The average respondent consumes five true crime programs each month, with 75% saying they watch the latest program the instant it’s released and 71% typically binge-watching the entire thing in one sitting.

The survey also found that 44% of respondents admit they have a “favourite” serial killer and 67% would like the opportunity to chat with one.

Can watching too much content about violent crimes make you more likely to commit a violent crime? The experts say no.

A good example of this is kids playing video games. Over the past twenty years as video games became more realistic people were concerned that violent video games would cause kids to become more violent.

But the research is pretty clear at this point that playing violent video games doesn’t make kids more violent.