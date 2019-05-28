Bar Swaps Fresh Produce For Beer!

There’s a bar in London, The New Inn; that has launched a new concept called a Barter Board that allows visitors to swap homegrown fruits and veggies for a pints or puddings…

Guests can swap Asparagus for 2 pints, cauliflower for 1 pint and Jersey Royals for pudding if they’d like.

Lewis Phillips is the General manager at The New Inn, and says ‘The New Inn is situated in a great place for local produce and with so many farms nearby, we wanted to utilize this.’

As the seasons change so will the veggie requests. The veggies and fruit brought in, in exchange for beer are used in the pub for their menu options.

Metro UK