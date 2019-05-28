Listen Live

More Technical Issues For The Spice Girls As Their World Tour Kicks Off

Spice up the sound...

By Dirt/Divas

David and Victoria Beckham sent a message of well wishes to the Spice Girls as they head out on their world tour this week; however, so far the girls have been dealing with nothing but issues!

On opening night in Dublin, Ireland last Friday many fans walked out and were very disappointed because of sound issues; they could not here the girl’s vocals…

Naturally fans took to social blasting the sound techs, but Mel B fired back saying that the issues are being fixed! But.  Perhaps she spoke too soon as there were still problems on Monday night.

Fans are so bad that they are demanding formal apologies from the girls…

Let’s see if third times a charm. The Spice Girls at in Manchester Wednesday.

