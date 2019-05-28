More Technical Issues For The Spice Girls As Their World Tour Kicks Off

David and Victoria Beckham sent a message of well wishes to the Spice Girls as they head out on their world tour this week; however, so far the girls have been dealing with nothing but issues!

On opening night in Dublin, Ireland last Friday many fans walked out and were very disappointed because of sound issues; they could not here the girl’s vocals…

Naturally fans took to social blasting the sound techs, but Mel B fired back saying that the issues are being fixed! But. Perhaps she spoke too soon as there were still problems on Monday night.

#SpiceGirls we’re amazing tonight in Cardiff @principalitysta just a shame the sound was diabolical … such a shame really needs to be looked into @spicegirls @GeriHalliwell @EmmaBunton @OfficialMelB @MelanieCmusic hopefully be sorted by Wembley next time I see you pic.twitter.com/i9IHnRZBoS — Dariush❌ (@D_Roosh) May 28, 2019

Fans are so bad that they are demanding formal apologies from the girls…

Let’s see if third times a charm. The Spice Girls at in Manchester Wednesday.