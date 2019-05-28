Listen Live

The First Trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate Is Out!

It’s all about some kiss-ass ladies!

By Dirt/Divas

Another Terminator movie is coming, directed by James Cameron and it sees the return of Linda Hamilton at Sarah Connor with a female Terminator played by Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis.

 

There are now six movies in the franchise but this one actually takes place a day after Terminator 2: Judgement Day which was the last Terminator movie directed by James Cameron. Oh, and don’t worry, Arnold is Back!

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theatres November 1, 2019.

