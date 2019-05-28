The First Trailer for Terminator: Dark Fate Is Out!

Another Terminator movie is coming, directed by James Cameron and it sees the return of Linda Hamilton at Sarah Connor with a female Terminator played by Canadian actress Mackenzie Davis.

Welcome to the day after Judgment Day. Producer James Cameron returns with director Tim Miller for #TerminatorDarkFate. In theatres 11.1.19. Watch the official trailer now. pic.twitter.com/HB71m1iGty — Terminator: Dark Fate (@Terminator) May 23, 2019

There are now six movies in the franchise but this one actually takes place a day after Terminator 2: Judgement Day which was the last Terminator movie directed by James Cameron. Oh, and don’t worry, Arnold is Back!

Terminator: Dark Fate hits theatres November 1, 2019.