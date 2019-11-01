Listen Live

Barrie’s Downtown Countdown Family Headliner Announced

Performing a free show NYE outside City Hall

By Darryl on the Drive

What happened to 2019?

It’s almost time to ring in 2020 at Central Ontario’s largest outdoor party, Barrie’s Downtown Countdown!

The Family Headlining Act is coming straight from Treehouse TV to perform their children’s hits LIVE.

The headline act will be announced soon along with supporting performers. It’s a night filled with 2 spectacular fireworks displays, horse drawn wagon rides and all the hot chocolate you can handle.

The best part, you can ring in 2020 w/ friends & family and Barrie’s Downtown Countdown is also FREE!

Related posts

Waves Crashed Through Wasaga Beach Last Night

Mariah Carey Went From Halloween to Christmas Last Night

WATCH: The Final Trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level