Barrie’s Downtown Countdown Family Headliner Announced

What happened to 2019?

It’s almost time to ring in 2020 at Central Ontario’s largest outdoor party, Barrie’s Downtown Countdown!

The Family Headlining Act is coming straight from Treehouse TV to perform their children’s hits LIVE.

We are SO excited to announce @Splashnboots as the family entertainers for @cityofbarrie‘s #DowntownCountdown 💦 This is the first of a few exciting announcements to come, so stay tuned for the headliner announcement and much more!@Rock95Barrie @KoolFMBarrie @tourismbarrie pic.twitter.com/BCci5KqAPf — CreativeBarrie (@CreativeBarrie) November 1, 2019

The headline act will be announced soon along with supporting performers. It’s a night filled with 2 spectacular fireworks displays, horse drawn wagon rides and all the hot chocolate you can handle.

The best part, you can ring in 2020 w/ friends & family and Barrie’s Downtown Countdown is also FREE!