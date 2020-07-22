Bars In New York Offering $1 Menus Trying To Get Around New Rules For Serving

Bars in New York are trying to get around the new rule that they have to serve food with alcohol, by offering TINY portions.

Pictures of dollar menus have been popping up from bars around New York, with items like chips, grapes, a single chicken wing, a handful of croutons, and nine French fries. (It sounds like these menus don’t actually meet the requirements to serve alcohol though.)

Cuomo said bars could only stay open if they served food. Here is a menu from a bar upstate. pic.twitter.com/eWwlohvDvf — a person who builds things (@Maxtropolitan) July 18, 2020