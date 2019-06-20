Beyoncé & Donald Glover Sing, ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’

Beyoncé and Donald Glover have covered Elton John’s 1994 original, ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ for the live action version of The Lion King.

Beyoncé and Donald Glover sing ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight’ in the latest TV spot for #TheLionKing (Via Disney) pic.twitter.com/kopbx8cOSm — Fandom (@getFANDOM) June 20, 2019

Four original songs from the movie will be included; “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Hakuna Matata,” “I Just Can’t Wait to be King” and “Circle of Life.”

Promotion for The Lion King has been very strategic, only slowly revealing small teases for us to see.

Earlier this month we had our first chance to hear Beyoncé as the voice of Nala.

When it was released last year, the very first preview of The Lion King instantly became Disney’s most viewed trailer of all time.

The Lion King is coming on July 19th.