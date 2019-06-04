Listen Live

Watch: Beyonce’s Voice Talents Finally Appear In New Trailer For Live-Action Remake Of ‘The Lion King’

The Lion King Hits The Big Screen On July 19th

By Kool Celebrities

A handful of trailers have previewed the forthcoming live-action remake of The Lion King already, but today we got our first glimpse at Beyoncé’s voice talents in the film.

Beyoncé, who plays Nala, finally makes her vocal debut, as she delivers a powerful speech atop images of stampedes, Rafiki drawing Simba on a tree, and high-speed chases through a dark forest. “Simba,” Beyoncé lulls in the trailer. “You have to take your place…as king. We need you. Come home.” At the end of the clip, we even get a peak at Timone and Pumba in a brief, yet comical scene.

Watch the latest trailer for The Lion King below.

The Lion King hits the big screen on July 19th.

