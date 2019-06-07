Bradley Cooper And Irina Shaky Have Split!

They are now working out custody of their daughter! Lady Gaga announced her split from Christian Carino in February, so naturally people are losing their minds over the possibility that perhaps the movie romance may become a real one…

Gaga and Cooper both starred in A Star is Born, which fuelled some pretty intense rumours about them being in love. And don’t get me started about their chemistry-filled performance at the Oscars!

For what its worth, Gaga shut down the rumours on Jimmy Kimmel Live saying that they were acting… But we don’t buy it!

After hearing the news, fans took to social to create their own memes, GIFs and rumours..

Lady Gaga showing up to a newly single Bradley Cooper’s house: pic.twitter.com/RVIsIJZrWY — Rob (@RealityRobbed) June 7, 2019