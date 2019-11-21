Brains Are Nearly 20% smaller than they used to be!
But does this matter?
Claims that people are growing ‘horns’ in their skull due to phone use would be debunked by research that suggests that our brains have shrunk by about 17.4% over the last 20,000 years.
A Professor in Neuroscience says that fossil records suggest that our brains are getting smaller- and this has nothing to do with smartphone use or technology.
Why are our brains getting smaller? What does this mean for the future? And does a smaller brain mean we’re becoming less intelligent?
Not the case, in this case- size doesn’t matter, it’s what’s inside that counts!