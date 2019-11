We’ve known for months that it would be a Merry Christmas on SNL because Eddie Murphy is returning for the first time to host since being fired in the 80’s as a cast member.

According to the SNL tweet, Lizzo will be the musical guest December 21st with Eddie Murphy!

On December 7th, Jennifer Lopez will host her 3rd SNL show and December 14th it will be Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan!