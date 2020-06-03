Burger King Has a Social Distance Crown

The way of physical distancing is here for a while and it’s changing fashion already.

Social distancing fashion accessories are quickly becoming the new trend. (Notice I didn’t say “new normal?”

Burger King has taken innovation to the next step with a classic and iconic fast food symbol, their paper crown. Now offering one with a 6-foot radius, don’t roll your eyes, you would’t turn one down if it was given to you.

distancing, but make it fashion pic.twitter.com/lVn1No5Jwq — Burger King (@BurgerKing) May 22, 2020

The crowns are only available in Germany at the moment, so unfortunately you aren’t able to get your hands on one right now.