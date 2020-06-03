Listen Live

Burger King Has a Social Distance Crown

It has a 6-foot diameter

By Darryl on the Drive

The way of physical distancing is here for a while and it’s changing fashion already.

Dale & Charlie talked about the shoemaker who created size 75 shoes.

Social distancing fashion accessories are quickly becoming the new trend. (Notice I didn’t say “new normal?”

Burger King has taken innovation to the next step with a classic and iconic fast food symbol, their paper crown. Now offering one with a 6-foot radius, don’t roll your eyes, you would’t turn one down if it was given to you.

The crowns are only available in Germany at the moment, so unfortunately you aren’t able to get your hands on one right now.

