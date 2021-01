See, 2021 is already looking up!

Caillou is saying bye-bye as parents around North America jump for Joy! It’s one of the top 3 most annoying kids show ever!

PBS made the announcement on social media Tuesday. Caillou is seen on TreeHouse in Canada.

We’re saying farewell to Caillou, but remember, when we say goodbye to something, it just means we get to say hello to something new!