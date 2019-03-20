Cake For Every Occasion, Even A Vasectomy!

Signature Desserts in Nashville, Tennessee made an epic cake for a lady who wanted to show some real appreciate for her hubby!

Instead of getting her husband a bag of peas to put on his swollen peas, she got a cake! Cake is for all occasions! Even a vasectomy!

The cake maker created a very funny cake for a woman who was thrilled about her husband’s procedure! The vanilla-frosted cake was decorated with a picture of two lemons, and the phrase ‘100% Juice, No Seeds’ is written across the top in black icing.

Despite the fact that it is easier and less invasive for men to get a no-more-babies procedure than for women- its still a big deal for them.

Vasectomy cakes are becoming very popular- here are a couple more to celebrate the occasion!