$1000 Minute Wednesday, March 20th

1) Sauerkraut is composed of which vegetable?

(Cabbage)

2) Opening Day for the Toronto Blue Jays is next week. What is the name of the stadium they play in?

(Rogers Centre)

3) The Eiffel Tower is in which country?

(France)

4) What colour is Belle’s ball gown in Beauty and the Beast?

(Yellow/Gold)

5) Today is the First Day of Spring. Which month does the First Day of Summer occur?

(June)

6) What type of math deals with shapes?

(Geometry)

7) The new ‘Toy Story 4’ trailer was released yesterday. What is the name of the sheriff in the movie?

(Woody)

8) What is the name of the toy that comes back to you when you throw it?

(Boomerang)

9) Which venue are KISS are performing their farewell tour at tonight in Toronto?

(Scotiabank Arena)

10) TRUE OR FALSE: Africa is a country.

(False- Africa is a continent)