“In Living Color” Cast Will Reunite For The 25th Anniversary!

The last episode of the iconic sketch comedy show aired in 1994. This year marks the shows 25th Anniversary and the cast is set to reunite!

The pilot episode of the popular ’90s sketch comedy series will be screened at the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival.

After the screening members of the cast, including the show’s creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and co-stars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier and Rosie Perez, will take part in a conversation according to a press release!

The series also featured a troupe of dancers called the Fly Girls, which included at times Jennifer Lopez, Carrie Ann Inaba and Deidre Lang.

The festival is happening April 24th to May 5th and will for the first time celebrate anniversary’s and milestones of iconic TV shows!

The Simpsons is celebrating 30 years and will also be honoured at the festival…