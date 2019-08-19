Listen Live

Canada’s Wonderland Takes You to New Heights Next Year!

New jumping attraction and kids ride

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Parents

Canada’s Wonderland has dropped the announcement of next year’s newest attractions. ‘

Adding a first-ever jumping experience, “Mountain Bay Cliffs” inside the Splash Works Water Park. Thrill seekers can jump from different heights with the highest being 25-feet.]

The newest addition for kids is called “Beagle Brigade Airfield.” It will be located inside Planet Snoopy and Kidsville. Featuring 6 suspended airplanes that zip kids through the air.

