Canada’s Wonderland Takes You to New Heights Next Year!

Canada's Wonderland has dropped the announcement of next year's newest attractions.

We are taking guest adventures to new heights in 2020 with the addition of Mountain Bay Cliffs, a multi-level cliff jumping attraction in the water park and Beagle Brigade Airfield, an exciting airplane ride for children in Planet Snoopy.😃

Adding a first-ever jumping experience, “Mountain Bay Cliffs” inside the Splash Works Water Park. Thrill seekers can jump from different heights with the highest being 25-feet.]

The newest addition for kids is called “Beagle Brigade Airfield.” It will be located inside Planet Snoopy and Kidsville. Featuring 6 suspended airplanes that zip kids through the air.