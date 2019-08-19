Cast of ‘Saved By the Bell’ & ‘The Goonies’ Reunite in Toronto
This weekend at Fan Expo Canada
‘Fan Expo Canada‘ for its 25 year launches Thursday, August 22 through Sunday, August 25 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
It’s a pop culture festival bringing together Movie & TV Stars, celebrating comics, gaming, sci-fi and even celebrity props will be there!!
(Including the couch from the Central Perk at “Friends”)
The event will feature two spectacular partial reunions.
“Mikey,” “Mouth,” & “Data” of ‘The Goonies’ will be together again. Appearing Saturday and Sunday.
“Zack Morris,” “AC Slater,” & “Jessie Spano” of ‘Saved By the Bell’ will be together again. August 20th marks the 30th Anniversary of the 1st episode debut on NBC. Appearing Saturday and Sunday.
Mega star actor, John Travolta will be at Fan Expo Canada as well.
Film legend, John Travolta is coming to #FANEXPOCanada! Catch his ultra rare convention appearance as he brings along his new movie, The Fanatic. Photo-ops go live at 10AM tomorrow. Due to limited availability, autographs will be determined by lottery. Enter the lottery AND get your tickets with the link in bio.