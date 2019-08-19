Cast of ‘Saved By the Bell’ & ‘The Goonies’ Reunite in Toronto

‘Fan Expo Canada‘ for its 25 year launches Thursday, August 22 through Sunday, August 25 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN EXPO Canada (@officialfxc) on Aug 19, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

It’s a pop culture festival bringing together Movie & TV Stars, celebrating comics, gaming, sci-fi and even celebrity props will be there!!

(Including the couch from the Central Perk at “Friends”)

The event will feature two spectacular partial reunions.

“Mikey,” “Mouth,” & “Data” of ‘The Goonies’ will be together again. Appearing Saturday and Sunday.

“Zack Morris,” “AC Slater,” & “Jessie Spano” of ‘Saved By the Bell’ will be together again. August 20th marks the 30th Anniversary of the 1st episode debut on NBC. Appearing Saturday and Sunday.

Mega star actor, John Travolta will be at Fan Expo Canada as well.