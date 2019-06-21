Carrie Underwood, NBC And The NFL Are Being Sued!

There is a singer named Heidi Merrill. She and three other songwriting collaborators filed a lawsuit Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan, claiming she created a song in 2016 called “Game On” and pitched it to Underwood’s producer, Mark Bright, who passed on it.

Merrill says that Underwood’s song of the same name, “Game On,” which was played during the opening of “Sunday Night Football” in 2018, is a direct copyright violation of the song she sent over to the country superstar’s team a year earlier.

Below is Merrill’s song, which the suit says she uploaded to YouTube in 2017.

Here’s Carrie’s version