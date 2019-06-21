$1000 Minute Friday, June 21st

1) TRUE OR FALSE: Shaving makes hair grow back quicker.

(FALSE)

2) The Tiger-Cats are in Toronto tomorrow taking on the Argonauts. Where are the Tiger-Cats from?

(Hamilton)

3) How many rings make up an ‘Audi’ symbol?

(Four)

4) Today is the first official day of Summer. In which month does Summer end?

(September)

5) The New York Stock Exchange was established on which street?

(Wall Street)

6) How many 5 dollar bills will you get if you’re getting change for 24 dollars?

(4)

7) Prince William turns 37 today. Who is he married to?

(Catherine/Kate Middleton)

8) A calzone is a type of WHAT food?

(Pizza)

9) SPELL: Calzone.

(C-A-L-Z-O-N-E-)

10) ‘Child’s Play’ hits theatres today. Which horror character is the star?

(Chucky)