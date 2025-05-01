Chinese Billionaire Wants to Save The Bay—Meanwhile, RadioShack Quietly Fades Out

It’s a weird time for retail lovers. On one hand, we’ve got a Chinese billionaire in B.C. trying to swoop in and save Hudson’s Bay from near-extinction. On the other? RadioShack just quietly closed one of its last remaining U.S. stores. Let’s break it down:

Weihong Liu’s Big Plans for Hudson’s Bay

If you’ve ever wandered a half-empty mall and sighed at what’s become of The Bay, you’re not alone—Weihong Liu feels you. The billionaire businesswoman, who runs Central Walk (a company that already owns three shopping centres in B.C.), has gone viral on the Chinese platform RedNote for announcing her plan to revive the iconic Canadian retailer.

In a series of very enthusiastic videos—complete with whiteboards—she lays out her vision to buy dozens of Hudson’s Bay locations and “restore it to glory.” Liu says she was moved by how sad Canadians seemed over the brand’s collapse, and she doesn’t want to see its 350-year-old legacy vanish.

Quick refresher: Hudson’s Bay was founded in 1670, and opened its first department store in 1881. But now? It’s liquidating all but six of its 80 stores.

It’s also letting go of all its Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th stores across Canada. Offers to buy leases are due May 1, so it’s go-time if Liu wants to seal the deal.

RadioShack: One of the Last Stores Just Shut Its Doors

While one retail giant might be making a comeback, another has quietly taken its final bow—at least in the U.S.

A long-standing RadioShack in Prince Frederick, Maryland just closed after 50 years in business. The owner passed away in January, and the family decided to officially shut it down on April 26.

Surprised there were still RadioShack locations kicking around? Yeah, same. According to the company’s website, only six brick-and-mortar stores remain in the U.S. The rest are “authorized dealers” who sell RadioShack products under different store names.

In Canada, most of our RadioShack stores were rebranded as The Source (thanks, Bell), and some are now being reimagined as Best Buy Express.

So basically, RadioShack is barely hanging on—and The Bay might just have a lifeline.