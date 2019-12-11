Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Club Monaco Classic Sweaters Are Back!

Kids of the 90’s, your must have, favourite sweater is back!

By Kool Style

As a kid of the 90’s, I remember one Christmas morning waking up and running down the stairs to find a purple Club Monaco sweater under the tree. I wore that sweater until it literally fell apart!  And now you can relive your comfort of the 90’s!

Club Monaco has launched a Heritage Collection!  This was and still is a uniquely Canadian Brand!  Launched in 1985 by Canadian designer Joe & Saul Mimran and Alfred Sung!

 

The Heritage Collection ranges in price from $69.50 to $139.50.

 

Here’s the collection

Related posts

J-Lo Brings Back Iconic Dress For SNL Hosting Gig

Women Spend A Small Fortune To Go To Their Office Christmas Parties!

Nike Has A New Marketing Campaign For A New ‘Everyday Heroes’ Shoe!