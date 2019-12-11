Club Monaco Classic Sweaters Are Back!

As a kid of the 90’s, I remember one Christmas morning waking up and running down the stairs to find a purple Club Monaco sweater under the tree. I wore that sweater until it literally fell apart! And now you can relive your comfort of the 90’s!

Club Monaco has launched a Heritage Collection! This was and still is a uniquely Canadian Brand! Launched in 1985 by Canadian designer Joe & Saul Mimran and Alfred Sung!

The Heritage Collection ranges in price from $69.50 to $139.50.

Here’s the collection