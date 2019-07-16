Co-Stars Question Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Titanic’ Floating Door Scene

Everybody remembers how Titanic ended 22 years ago. Rose was kept from the icy cold water by floating on a door from the sunken ship. Jack, however didn’t stand a chance, he froze his butt off and we all cried.

For the last 2 decades it’s been a hot topic, why wasn’t there room for Jack on the door beside Rose?

Some may have spent a little too much time analyzing it.

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently promoting a new Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” with co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The hard hitting question came up and Leo immediately knew what to do, play it cool…