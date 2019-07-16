Co-Stars Question Leonardo DiCaprio on ‘Titanic’ Floating Door Scene
"Biggest controversy in modern cinema"
Everybody remembers how Titanic ended 22 years ago. Rose was kept from the icy cold water by floating on a door from the sunken ship. Jack, however didn’t stand a chance, he froze his butt off and we all cried.
For the last 2 decades it’s been a hot topic, why wasn’t there room for Jack on the door beside Rose?
Some may have spent a little too much time analyzing it.
Leonardo DiCaprio is currently promoting a new Quentin Tarantino film, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” with co-stars Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The hard hitting question came up and Leo immediately knew what to do, play it cool…
We asked @LeoDiCaprio if he could have fit on the door at the end of #Titanic, and his #OnceUponATimeInHollywood co-stars @MargotRobbie and Brad Pitt seemed to think so 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nsOMZpXhFz
— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 15, 2019