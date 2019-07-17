Face App Challenge Making A Comeback!
App shows you what you’ll look like as you age!
It’s not new, it actually launched in 2017 and its called FaceApp but it appears to be trending again.
Warning! Its not good for your ego.
The app uses neural networks — a type of artificial intelligence — to edit the photos.
And it can do more than just age you. The app can literally put a smile on your face, make you look younger, or swap your gender, too.
Celebrities appear to be jumping on this trend also including Basketball star Dwyane Wade and Drake!
