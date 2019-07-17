Face App Challenge Making A Comeback!

It’s not new, it actually launched in 2017 and its called FaceApp but it appears to be trending again.

Warning! Its not good for your ego.

The app uses neural networks — a type of artificial intelligence — to edit the photos.

And it can do more than just age you. The app can literally put a smile on your face, make you look younger, or swap your gender, too.

Shouldn’t photo access need to be enabled for this to be possible ? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/wy45zKn63E — Karissa Bell (@karissabe) July 16, 2019

Celebrities appear to be jumping on this trend also including Basketball star Dwyane Wade and Drake!

View this post on Instagram 🤔🤷🏾‍♂️ Grandpa Wade huh A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jul 16, 2019 at 5:42am PDT

More info