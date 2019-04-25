Coca-Cola Are Launching Coffee Coke!

If you can’t function without coffee- this may be just what you need!

Coca-Cola is launching, a new brand that will merge Coke and Coffee! (My heart hurts just thinking about this)

The drink is already available in Asia and Australia and is expected to hit other markets by the end of the year and its called Coffee Cola and is sold in a can!

Cold-brewed coffee and sweetener is mixed with the classic fizzy drink to create a low-calorie beverage with more caffeine than Coke but less than a traditional black coffee.

‘Coke Coffee was designed to reach consumers during specific occasions and channels like the mid-afternoon energy slump at work,’ Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said about this new creation!

Here’s more