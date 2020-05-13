Company Selling Fake Muscles And Boobs To Help People Look Good On Virtual Dates

Want to look good for your on-line zoom date, but are feeling a little insecure about how you’re looking? Hair salons, barbers and gyms remain closed, so perhaps you aren’t feeling your best.

But there is an American sporting company Sportarly, who wants to help! The company has begun selling “fake muscle suits”and “fake breasts” implants for people who want to make sure they still look good for those virtual dates.

“Order now and watch your socially distant partner’s jaw hit the floor on your next virtual date!” reads the company’s website.

Sportarly spokesperson for the company Jake Dennon has claimed the products “have been flying off our virtual shelves since being made live.”