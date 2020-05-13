Up Your Zoom Call With These New PJ’s!

There’s a company in Japan called Whatever Inc, and they have created these Jammies which allow you to look professional from the chest up! So your next zoom meeting won’t make you choose between being cosy and looking the part!

These outfits are roughly 25% collared shirt and 75% jimjams, and are designed to help you achieve a professional look on-screen, while also maximizing your comfort levels.

All you have to do is stay sat down and keep your forearms off-screen to get the full effect. You can fancy the neck-line up with a tie if you want!

There are three different designs to choose from and they are unisex-currently available online!