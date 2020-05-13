Oprah Winfrey Is Launching A Virtual Version Of Her Wellness Tour
Winfrey made the announced on social Wednesday!
Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience, is a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).
The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air at 11 am EDT on Saturdays from 16 May through 6 June. In early 2020, Oprah spent weeks traveling around the States talking to people about being well and staying focused!
Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most.”
Special guests will be announced at a later date and viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah.
The world has experienced a reset and I think it’s an opportunity for us as individuals to do that, too. Which is why @ww_us has created Oprah’s Your Life In Focus: A Vision Forward, a live virtual experience that will help all of us move forward through mind, body, and spirit. pic.twitter.com/FVXU2irkGe
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) May 12, 2020