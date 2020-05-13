Listen Live

Oprah Winfrey Is Launching A Virtual Version Of Her Wellness Tour

Winfrey made the announced on social Wednesday!

By Dirt/Divas

Oprah’s Your Life in Focus: A Vision Forward — Live Virtual Experience, is a free and interactive four-week event that is an extension of her wellness tour with WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined).

 

The 90-minute experiences, hosted by Winfrey via Zoom, will air at 11 am EDT on Saturdays from 16 May through 6 June. In early 2020, Oprah spent weeks traveling around the States talking to people about being well and staying focused!

 

Then the pandemic hit and shook us all,” Winfrey said in a statement. “Now, it’s more important than ever to be and stay well and strong. Together, let’s reset, refocus and find clarity in what matters most.”

 

Special guests will be announced at a later date and viewers can join the virtual experiences by registering at ww.com/oprah.

 

