Conan O’Brien Will End His Late-Night Gig After 28 Years

After almost 30 years, Conan will no longer be a night owl.

O’Brien announced on Tuesday that he will end his late-night series “Conan” after season 10 in June of 2021.

But he’s not leaving TV, as he has signed a deal with HBO Max. No specific details have been given on the new venture.

“Conan” premiered on TBS in November 2010. He had hosted his namesake NYC-based “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” from 1993 to 2009 when he relocated to Los Angeles to take over hosting NBC’s “The Tonight Show” from Jay Leno. But he lasted for less than a year on the job and handed the reins back to Leno in 2010 after leaving the network.