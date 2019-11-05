Listen Live

Cookie Monster Is Back To Navigate You To Where You’re Going!

"C" is for car...

By Kool Tech

Navigation app Waze has brought back Cookie Monster from Sesame Street to read turn-by-turn directions on their navigation app.

 

If the sound of cookie monsters’ voice makes you smile, he is here to give you driving directions!

As of November 2nd- Cookie Monster’s birthday, his voice (and mood) is available in the apps sound settings.

 

This is only available for a limited time.  In the summer Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo were all available- but Cookie Monster was the crowd favourite!

 

