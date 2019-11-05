Cookie Monster Is Back To Navigate You To Where You’re Going!
"C" is for car...
Navigation app Waze has brought back Cookie Monster from Sesame Street to read turn-by-turn directions on their navigation app.
If the sound of cookie monsters’ voice makes you smile, he is here to give you driving directions!
As of November 2nd- Cookie Monster’s birthday, his voice (and mood) is available in the apps sound settings.
This is only available for a limited time. In the summer Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Elmo were all available- but Cookie Monster was the crowd favourite!
Elmo, Oscar the Grouch, and Cookie Monster won’t be in the Waze app forever. Update your moods (and voice!) today: https://t.co/LGVN7t5Cfp . #WazetoSesame pic.twitter.com/mpiupZYU5p
— waze (@waze) September 5, 2019