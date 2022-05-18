Could Chris Rock Host Next Year’s Oscars?

CHRIS ROCK could very well be the host of the 2023 OSCARS. At least an executive at ABC is open to the idea. The WILL SMITH-free ceremony will take place Sunday, March 12th.

Craig Erwich is the president of Entertainment for ABC which broadcasts the Oscars and said that despite the Will Smith slap on Chris Rock, he thought the show was a “really successful year for the show.”

Erwich says that he is also open to the idea of Rock hosting next year’s show.

Related: Here’s What Might Convince Rock To Talk…

The show, which was hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, was up nearly 60% in the audience and 73% in the key demo from the hostless 2021 Oscars, capturing 16.6M viewers. It was the biggest bounceback of any awards show this season.

Looking ahead, The show will air live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood with nominations announced on January 24, 2023.