County of Simcoe is Awarding a Bursary to Some Local Students

​​The County of Simcoe and its member municipalities are committed to the pursuit of a higher education. Through the Bursary Program, the County will award up to 21 $3,000 bursaries to County of Simcoe residents attending a post-secondary institution in Ontario. (One bursary is guaranteed for a resident of each participating member municipality).

The Bursary Program provides those residents accepted into the program access to post-secondary education and training.

The program is consistent with the County of Simcoe’s commitment to education and also encourages community involvement and civic responsibility amongst residents.

Click here to apply.

The deadline to apply for a County bursary is July 31, 2020 (4:30 p.m.)