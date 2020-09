HUGE NEWS! I love this move.

The upcoming Disney flick “Peter Pan And Wendy”, the live action adaptation of Peter pan, has found it’s Tinkerbell!

Yara Shahidi from Blackish and Grownish has signed on! She’ll join the cast including Jude Law, Alexander Molony, and Ever Anderson.

It’ll be directed by David Lowery.

She announced the casting on IG:

