Will Smith & Jazz Tour the Fresh Prince Mansion

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is baaaack!

Let’s recap….

Will Smith has reunited with the Banks Family for a TV Cast reunion. It marks the 30 year Anniversary since the Fresh Prince went from Philly to Bel-Air. HBO Max will have a reunion special episode coming soon.

There is a line of Fresh Prince clothing.

Now the actual mansion that was home to Will Smith is available to stay in on Airbnb.

Who better to give us a tour ahead of an Airbnb sleepover than these two…