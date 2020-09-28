Will Smith & Jazz Tour the Fresh Prince Mansion
It's available on Airbnb
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is baaaack!
Let’s recap….
Will Smith has reunited with the Banks Family for a TV Cast reunion. It marks the 30 year Anniversary since the Fresh Prince went from Philly to Bel-Air. HBO Max will have a reunion special episode coming soon.
There is a line of Fresh Prince clothing.
Now the actual mansion that was home to Will Smith is available to stay in on Airbnb.
Who better to give us a tour ahead of an Airbnb sleepover than these two…