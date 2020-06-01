Listen Live

Orillia Fire Celebrated a Retirement with a “COVID-Style” Parade

A flag party and bag pipers lead the way

By Community Line

For those who are retiring in 2020, the celebration is not what it used to be.

No retirement cake, hugs from co-workers and gatherings in the Company lunchroom, but Orillia Fire found a way to honour 30+ years of service by Bo Balkwill.

Sunday, May 31st, lead by a Flag Party, there were bag pipers, Orillia Fire trucks and many co-workers who participated in a retirement parade. You can tell it was a special moment…

