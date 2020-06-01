Orillia Fire Celebrated a Retirement with a “COVID-Style” Parade

For those who are retiring in 2020, the celebration is not what it used to be.

No retirement cake, hugs from co-workers and gatherings in the Company lunchroom, but Orillia Fire found a way to honour 30+ years of service by Bo Balkwill.

Sunday, May 31st, lead by a Flag Party, there were bag pipers, Orillia Fire trucks and many co-workers who participated in a retirement parade. You can tell it was a special moment…