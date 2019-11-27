CP HOLIDAY TRAIN COMING THROUGH BARRIE FRIDAY

The CP Holiday Train has made its way across Canada every year for 21 years, raising money, food and awareness for local food banks.

Barrie Food Bank will launch its Annual Christmas Holiday Food Drive with the arrival of the CP Holiday Train. The target of 200,000 pounds of food will replenish the shelves and take the Barrie Food Bank into 2020.

The train will make a stop in Midhurst/Springwater Friday, November 29th at 12:15 pm at Midhurst Station, Anne Street North and Wenden Court. The free concert featuring Scott Helman and Madeline Merlo will run from 12:30 to 12:55pm.

Since the CP Holiday Train’s inaugural trip in 1999 more than $15.8 million has been raised and 4.5 million pounds of food collected for local food banks across Canada.