Crocs Giving Away Free Shoes To Healthcare Workers

Crocs has announced that it will donated 10,000 pairs of their shoes a day to workers fighting against COVID-19.

Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said,

“Over the past week, we have spoken to healthcare workers, their facilities and even their family and friends, and they have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families.”

Crocs are waterproof and can be easily washed off, which is an advantage as people take special precautions because of the spread of the coronavirus.

Crocs said it is delivering some shipments straight to hospitals and other facilities, but that it is allowing workers to sign up for the free shoes by going to www.crocs.com/freeforhealthcare. Crocs said that it will continue to donate the shoes as long as supplies last.