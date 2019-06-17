Listen Live

Dad Bods Are Now Considered Sexy!

Dad’s, Stop Sucking In Your Gut and Embrace It!

By Kool Parents

According to a new survey by Planet Fitness, “DAD BODS” are more popular than ever with women AND men.  Check it out.

 

1.  71% of men say the “dad bod” has become fully accepted by society now, that’s up from 63% last year.

 

2.  79% of men with a dad bod say they’re happy with their body, up from 64% last year.

 

3.  78% of both men and women say a dad bod is a sign a guy is confident in his own skin.

 

4.  And finally, 65% of people say a dad bod is attractive, 61% say it’s sexy, and 51% say it’s the “new six pack.”

