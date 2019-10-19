Dale & Charlie Will Proud To Host Bridget’s Run

Dale & Charlie put on their running shoes in support of Bridget’s Run at Centennial Park On October 19th!

Bridget’s Run is a 1km/5km family fun run/walk in recognition of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness month and in support of the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Bridget’s Bunnies.

Bridget’s Bunnies is dedicated to ensuring no family endures pregnancy or infant loss alone. In memory of baby Bridget, comfort kits are provided to families in the Barrie area that include memory makers, practical items, letters, and resources to help parents in the days that follow loss.

More on Bridget’s Bunnies!

Bridget’s Bunnies is driven by the desire to ensure no family endures infant loss alone, while giving additional purpose to our daughter’s brief life.

Inspiration is drawn from our beautiful baby, Bridget Bell, who was born still just one day shy of her due date, following a healthy pregnancy. We were in no way prepared for this news and relied entirely on those around us for direction and support as none of the books or classes readied us for saying goodbye.

Comfort kits are provided to parents at RVH experiencing pregnancy or infant loss and are intended to provide gentle direction and lots of compassion. Almost every item provided was gifted to us by family in the days following Bridget’s birth. We found them helpful and hope the parents who receive them from us do as well.