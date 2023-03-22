Dana Carvey Says He’s Ready For Wayne’s World 3

30 Years later since the last movie, will this happen?

Dana Carvey said he’s ready to party on to a third Wayne’s World movie if co-star Mike Myers is willing.

The duo, who reprised their roles as teenage access TV stars for a Super Bowl commercial in January 2021, have been tossing around the ideas for years.

Dana attended the Mark Twain Awards to Honour Adam Sandler last week, when asked if a Wayne’s World 3 was a possibility, the comedian was quick to answer, ‘Yes, it is.’

He hedged his answer just a bit, explaining ‘I don’t know. Maybe we’ll do it in puppets,’ he joked, before settling on, ‘I’m not sure.’

The 1992 film which was based on the popular Saturday Night Live sketches performed by Mike, now 59, and Dana went on to earn $183 million, although expectations for the film’s success were quite low, based on the project’s $20 million budget.

A 1993 sequel soon followed with new adventures for characters Wayne Campbell and his sidekick Garth Algar but did not perform as well at the box office, pulling in some $72 million.

The cult classic marked its 30th anniversary in February 2022!