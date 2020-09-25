Demi Lovato Reportedly Split From Max Ehrich

They’ve only been engaged for two months and that’s enough!

A source told People, “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” adding “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

According to reports, the couple has decided to call off the wedding plans and focus on their careers after they realized that they weren’t supposed to be together!

The couple got engaged in July, after just four months of dating. In total, the couple’s romance lasted about six months as they first started dating in March.