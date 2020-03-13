DISNEY SHUTS DOWN AS OF SATURDAY UNTIL THE END OF MARCH

The Walt Disney Company is closing down its theme parks in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida next week due to the quickly spreading coronavirus.

According to Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint, Disney World will shut down beginning on Sunday, March 15th, through the end of the month. The Disneyland Paris Resort will also close on that day and Disney will also be docking its ships until further notice…

The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16, granting current guests time to plan for alternative arrangements.

The company will also coordinate with guests who wish to cancel or reschedule reservations, and issue refunds to those who have bookings during the upcoming closed period.