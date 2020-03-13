A rep for Betty White was forced to comment on the television icon’s health after people began inquiring about the “Golden Girls” star amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Worry began to grow on social media about the 98-year-old after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed on Wednesday they had both tested positive for coronavirus.

But there’s no reason to be alarmed, a rep for White told the “Today” show, “Betty is fine.”

Betty White ‘is fine’ amid coronavirus outbreakhttps://t.co/Dflt8iWtBv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 12, 2020

Concern arose as the CDC has warned older adults are most vulnerable in contracting coronavirus.