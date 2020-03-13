Listen Live

Betty White Is Fine!

Thank you for being a friend, but Rose Nyland is in good health

By Kool Celebrities

A rep for Betty White was forced to comment on the television icon’s health after people began inquiring about the “Golden Girls” star amid the coronavirus outbreak.

 

Worry began to grow on social media about the 98-year-old after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson confirmed on Wednesday they had both tested positive for coronavirus.

 

But there’s no reason to be alarmed, a rep for White told the “Today” show, “Betty is fine.”

Concern arose as the CDC has warned older adults are most vulnerable in contracting coronavirus.

Related posts

Dolly Parton Wants To Celebrate Her 75th Birthday In A Big Way! By Posing For Playboy Again!

Oscar Winning Writer, Taika Waititi, to Adapt Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Taylor Swift Donates $1 million For Tennessee Tornado Relief