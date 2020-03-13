Orlando Bloom Trying To Get Home After Latest Movie Shut Down Over Coronavirus…

Bloom was filming his fantasy series Carnival Row in the Czech Republic when the news came of a massive shut down for a few weeks in an effort to contain COVID-19.

Plus the US President’s Travellers ban from Europe goes into effect Friday at Midnight. Bloom, who is expecting a baby with fiancee Katy Perry, took to Instagram on Thursday to share the news with fans from the set of the Prague shoot.

The post reads in part:

“It’s farewell from us as we go home to be quarantined,” he said. “We’re coming home to the States, at least I’m coming home to the States, because we want to get in before the quarantine.”