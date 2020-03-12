You Will Not Believe Who Was A Contestant On The Masked Singer!

The MASKED SINGER on FOX is really, really interesting. Leanne has been talking about how much she loves it non-stop, and it’s gotten me into it.

I checked it out YESTERDAY AND YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHO FRIGGIN WAS A RAPPING BEAR?

SARAH GAHDAMN PALIN!

🙈Yep… t’was me behind the #BearMask, I LOVED singing on The Masked Singer stage ~ it truly was a blast (now that it’s over!!) Great to work with the BEST producers & crew, many of whom have been so good to our family over the years. pic.twitter.com/BQkEFmYTaO — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) March 12, 2020

Sarah Palin was rapping about liking big butts on #TheMaskedSinger what even is 2020 pic.twitter.com/fIF7kUDs1S — Annalise (@ahnahleesah) March 12, 2020

Who knows who will be unmasked next!