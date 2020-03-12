Listen Live

You Will Not Believe Who Was A Contestant On The Masked Singer!

By Josh

The MASKED SINGER on FOX is really, really interesting. Leanne has been talking about how much she loves it non-stop, and it’s gotten me into it.

I checked it out YESTERDAY AND YOU WILL NOT BELIEVE WHO FRIGGIN WAS A RAPPING BEAR?

SARAH GAHDAMN PALIN!

The "Masked Singer" judges were stunned to find out the Bear's identity was Sarah Palin!

Who knows who will be unmasked next!

