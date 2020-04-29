Disney World Will Look Much Different When It Reopens

The Magic Kingdom could reopen in June, but when and if it does-things will look much different.

ABC-TV reports, that a regional task force has laid out guidelines for what the Orland resort will have to do in order to welcome guest back to the park.

According to reports, the park will only run at 50-percent capacity with strict social distancing rules.

The upside, the Kingdom will be less crowded, but Mickey and his friends will only be available at the appropriate distance away.

Park workers will have to wear face masks and their temperature taken daily. Guests who stay in the hotels will only be able to have contactless delivery of meals to their rooms.

Hand-sanitizer will be made available at the park entrance for guests. Disney will also be encouraging those 65 years of age or older to stay home.

There is no official date announced for when the park could reopen, but it’s more likely to be sometime in June…

