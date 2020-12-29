Dolly Parton Says She’ll Leave Christmas Decorations Up Until January!

During a recent podcast interview with Cody Alan, Parton revealed the one way she celebrates a little differently from many people around the holidays: She leaves her Christmas decorations up until well into January.

“I put up my Christmas decorations the day after Thanksgiving,” Parton said. “I celebrate Christmas and Thanksgiving until my birthday on the 19th of January. I always make them leave my decorations up ’till after my birthday, ’cause I am still celebrating.”

It’s totally fine if you want to leave the tree up!

A study done this year showed that more than half of Americans think it’s OK to leave holiday decorations up past the beginning of January. A whopping 83 percent of people said their decorations were helping bring a little more joy to the absolute dumpster fire that this year has been.